FS or trade 338 Federal 1Xfired, 2 RCBS die sets
Unread 03-31-2017, 09:17 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,139
FS or trade 338 Federal 1Xfired, 2 RCBS die sets
I have 150 pcs of 338 federal pcs of 1x fired brass and 2 sets of RCBS dies. One FL set and one Neck set. I will take $115 or trade a set of MK4 lightweights ,nightforce ultra lights or Hawkins 30mm lows or Med height rings. I can add cash
