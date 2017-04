FS/T .204 brass and few bullets No longer have a .204 ruger so I have some brass and bullets for sale or trade. Would very much prefer to offer as a package deal. $75 shipped to the lower 48. Will consider .243 reloading components listed below as trade.



Once fired cases;

57 Remington

59 Hornady

54 Winchester

6 GFL



total of 176 brass cases



bullets;

88 hornady 32gr v-max

65 Sierra 32 gr Blitz King



Looking for .243 cases, bullets(85 - 100gr)

other offers considered