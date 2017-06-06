Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Reloading Equipment and Components
FS RUM Family WFT Case Trimmer
FS RUM Family WFT Case Trimmer
06-06-2017, 10:23 AM
coyotezapper
Gold Member
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: La Plata NM
Posts: 661
FS RUM Family WFT Case Trimmer
For sale is a new, never used WFT - Worlds Finest Trimmer for the RUM family of cartridges including 7mm Rum, 300 Rum and 338 Rum. $55 delivered.
06-06-2017, 04:49 PM
robert l
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: manatee county florida
Posts: 118
Re: FS RUM Family WFT Case Trimmer
yes i will take it,thanks Bob.
