FS Reloading Equipment All tools very lightly used



Giraud Tri Way Trimmer .308: $80.00



Redding Seating Die .308 #92155 & micrometer bullet seater #9180: $65



Forster FL sizer & Micrometer Seater Set .308: $65



RCBS Neck Sizer Die .308 #15530: $20



RCBS Precision Mic .308: $25





Free to to 1st 2 buyers. Choice of either:

Hornady Lock-N-Load OAL Gauge (Straight)

RCBS Case Lube Pads 1 unopened, 1 used & bottle of case lube