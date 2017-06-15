Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS Redding Model 3 Powder Measure
Unread 06-15-2017, 06:15 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 51
FS Redding Model 3 Powder Measure
Due to ill health I'm selling a brand new, never opened Redding
model 3 powder measure. I am also including a NIB Redding
model RS-6 cast iron bench stand.

This will make a great powder measure for someone just starting out.
So if any of you experienced reloader's know of anyone just starting out
please let them know about this.

My price is $110.00 shipped to lower 48. (price includes model 3
powder measure & model RS-6 stand).

I accept USPS MO or check (will hold till check clears) only.

I can provide pics, however, they will have to be sent snail-mail.
I don't have the proper software on my PC, and I don't
own a smartphone.

If interested please contact.

Thanks for looking
