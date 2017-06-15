|
FS Redding Model 3 Powder Measure
Due to ill health I'm selling a brand new, never opened Redding
model 3 powder measure. I am also including a NIB Redding
model RS-6 cast iron bench stand.
This will make a great powder measure for someone just starting out.
So if any of you experienced reloader's know of anyone just starting out
please let them know about this.
My price is $110.00 shipped to lower 48. (price includes model 3
powder measure & model RS-6 stand).
I accept USPS MO or check (will hold till check clears) only.
I can provide pics, however, they will have to be sent snail-mail.
I don't have the proper software on my PC, and I don't
own a smartphone.
If interested please contact.
Thanks for looking