FS Redding Model 3 Powder Measure Due to ill health I'm selling a brand new, never opened Redding

model 3 powder measure. I am also including a NIB Redding

model RS-6 cast iron bench stand.



This will make a great powder measure for someone just starting out.

So if any of you experienced reloader's know of anyone just starting out

please let them know about this.



My price is $110.00 shipped to lower 48. (price includes model 3

powder measure & model RS-6 stand).



I accept USPS MO or check (will hold till check clears) only.



I can provide pics, however, they will have to be sent snail-mail.

I don't have the proper software on my PC, and I don't

own a smartphone.



If interested please contact.



Thanks for looking