FS: Redding complete type s 3 die set for .30-06 What I have for sale is the complete 3 die type s neck sizing set for the .30-06. It comes with a seating die, a body die, and a bushing style neck die. The set runs about $130.00 new. I am asking $85.00 shipped. Aside from some very minor scuff marks, the dies are in perfect working order. Please PM me if you are interested, and include your cell # if you want pics. Thanks