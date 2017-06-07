Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page FS: Redding Competition 28 Nosler Die Set "NEW"
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: Redding Competition 28 Nosler Die Set "NEW"
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-06-2017, 05:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 258
FS: Redding Competition 28 Nosler Die Set "NEW"
I have for sale Redding Competition Bushing 3 die Neck Sizer Set for 28 Nosler. Ended up with an extra set. Dies are new and I have not even taken out of the box. Redding # 58790 $ 225 shipped, Thanks for looking. Rick
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Wsm brass for sale | .264/6.5 140 gr Berger hunting VLD bullets »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:16 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC