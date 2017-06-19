Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
FS Redding Case Trimmers
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS Redding Case Trimmers
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-19-2017, 09:39 AM
Troutmaster 13
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 59
FS Redding Case Trimmers
I'm selling both of my brand new Redding case trimmers.
One is a model 1400-XT Price $60.00 shipped to lower 48
Other one is model 2400 w/micrometer Price $$100.00 shipped
to lower 48.
These trimmers are brand new, never opened.
I accept USPS money order only for payment.
No pics, but can provide snail-mail only.
Contact if interested.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
**SOLD**FS Redding Model 2 Scale
|
Partial box of 212 ELD-X , 60 bullets
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:35 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC