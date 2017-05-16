Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS - REDDING .305" and .306" Bushings
Unread 05-16-2017, 08:49 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: Texas
Posts: 364
FS - REDDING .305" and .306" Bushings
Selling 2 Redding bushings -

1) Heat Treated steel bushing .306" $13.00

1) Titanium Nitride bushing .305" $23.00

Prices include shipping in the Cont. US. Will take PayPal gifted or money order.

Thanks.
