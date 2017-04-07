Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Redding 223 Rem and 308 Win Deluxe Die Sets
Unread 07-04-2017, 12:17 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 175
FS: Redding 223 Rem and 308 Win Deluxe Die Sets
For Sale:

1) Redding 223 Rem deluxe die set #84111. 3pc, Full length sizer, Neck sizer and seater. Like new, $57 shipped, PayPal F/F or postal money order.

2)Redding 308 Win deluxe die set #84155. 3pc, Full length sizer, Neck sizer and seater. Like new, $57 shipped, PayPal F/F or postal money order.


Darren
