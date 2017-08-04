Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS RCBS Collet Bullet Puller W/ 3 Collets
Unread 04-08-2017, 05:05 PM
FS RCBS Collet Bullet Puller W/ 3 Collets
For Sale:

RCBS collet bullet pulling die. Comes with 3 collets: 22 cal, 25 cal, and 30 cal. Used, in very good usable condition. $35 shipped

Listed on other sites
FS RCBS Collet Bullet Puller W/ 3 Collets-rcbs1.jpg  
