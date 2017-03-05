|
FS RCBS 308, 7 RUM & 300 RUM FL Die-sets
For Sale:
RCBS 308 Winchester FL 2-Die set. Used, in very good usable condition. Dies come with paperwork/instructions. $27 shipped
RCBS 7mm Remington Ultra Magnum FL 2-Die set. Used, in very good usable condition. Dies come with paperwork/instructions. $27 shipped
RCBS 300 Remington Ultra Magnum FL 2-Die set. Used, in very good usable condition. Dies come with paperwork/instructions. $27 shipped
Dies will ship via USPS Priority Mail
Money order or PayPal gift for payment.
Listed on other sites.