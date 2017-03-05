Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS RCBS 308, 7 RUM & 300 RUM FL Die-sets
05-03-2017, 06:47 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 56
FS RCBS 308, 7 RUM & 300 RUM FL Die-sets
For Sale:

RCBS 308 Winchester FL 2-Die set. Used, in very good usable condition. Dies come with paperwork/instructions. $27 shipped

RCBS 7mm Remington Ultra Magnum FL 2-Die set. Used, in very good usable condition. Dies come with paperwork/instructions. $27 shipped

RCBS 300 Remington Ultra Magnum FL 2-Die set. Used, in very good usable condition. Dies come with paperwork/instructions. $27 shipped

Dies will ship via USPS Priority Mail

Money order or PayPal gift for payment.

Listed on other sites.
05-03-2017, 07:12 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 59
Re: FS RCBS 308, 7 RUM & 300 RUM FL Die-sets
70.00 for all 3
if so i'll take em
05-03-2017, 07:19 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 42
Re: FS RCBS 308, 7 RUM & 300 RUM FL Die-sets
I'll take both sets of rum dies for asking price
05-03-2017, 07:21 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2014
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 56
Re: FS RCBS 308, 7 RUM & 300 RUM FL Die-sets
Dies are SPF
