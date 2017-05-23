Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS Primers in and around Pinehurst, NC
Unread 05-23-2017, 10:59 AM
FS Primers in and around Pinehurst, NC
If you live in Moore County, NC or around Pinehurst, NC or perhaps you reload and you are visiting Pinehurst to enjoy our lovely golf courses then I have a deal for you. I have 1000 Federal 210 LR primers, 1000 Federal 215 LRM primers, and 1000 CCI 200 LR primers. These were bought by me back in March of this year from a dealer in PA. Since I'm not going to reload they won't do me much good. I want $45.00 for all 3000. I accept cash only and must be FTF. I will not ship due to the high cost, and I will not travel to complete transaction. So if you are anywhere around Pinehurst, NC. or maybe know someone here that could pick them up for you then I have them and bring money and they are yours. Contact me by PM if interested.
