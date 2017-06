FS Once Fired Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor Brass Due to a quarrel with my wife I want to sell 34 once fired Hornady

6.5 Creedmoor brass. I had these posted as thrown away because that

is what she told me she did with them. Comes to find out she only hid

them. You can see who wears the pants in this family.



Anyway, I would like $7.00 plus $7.00 to ship lower 48. These casings are

in the Hornady boxes and packed in a USPS priority mail box.



Contact if interested.