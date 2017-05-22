FS - Once Fired Brass Went through all of our old buckets and have over 2500 pcs of once fired brass. Counts and pricing below



.223 - 663 pcs - $100 - $.015 ea

.204 - 215 pcs - $ 85 - $0.40 ea

.243 - 311 pcs - $ 125 - $0.40 ea

.25-06 - 203 pcs - $80 - $0.40 ea

.270 - 200 pcs - $80 - $0.40 ea

.280 - 84 pcs - $35 - $0.45 ea

7mm-08 - 108 pcs - $45 - $0.40 ea

7mm Mag - 150 pcs - $75 - $0.45 ea

.300 mag - 101 pcs - $45 - $0.45 ea

.308 - approx 500 pcs, need to confirm count - $175 - $0.35 ea



If someone ones the entire Lot - $700 shipped TYD



Willing to trade for firearm as well.



Take your kids hunting and fishing...no experience like it!!!!!



Follow us on Facebook



https://www.facebook.com/BoneHeadHuntClub



http://www.facebook.com/RunningwithDanny



Like our page and join in the fight to Find the Cure for Cystic Fibrosis __________________Take your kids hunting and fishing...no experience like it!!!!!Follow us on FacebookLike our page and join in the fight to Find the Cure for Cystic Fibrosis