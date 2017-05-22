Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS - Once Fired Brass
Unread 05-22-2017, 12:27 PM
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: Miami Lakes, Fl
Posts: 114
FS - Once Fired Brass
Went through all of our old buckets and have over 2500 pcs of once fired brass. Counts and pricing below

.223 - 663 pcs - $100 - $.015 ea
.204 - 215 pcs - $ 85 - $0.40 ea
.243 - 311 pcs - $ 125 - $0.40 ea
.25-06 - 203 pcs - $80 - $0.40 ea
.270 - 200 pcs - $80 - $0.40 ea
.280 - 84 pcs - $35 - $0.45 ea
7mm-08 - 108 pcs - $45 - $0.40 ea
7mm Mag - 150 pcs - $75 - $0.45 ea
.300 mag - 101 pcs - $45 - $0.45 ea
.308 - approx 500 pcs, need to confirm count - $175 - $0.35 ea

If someone ones the entire Lot - $700 shipped TYD

Willing to trade for firearm as well.
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC