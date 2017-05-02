Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: Ohaus 10-10 Scale & RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Auto Prime
FS: Ohaus 10-10 Scale & RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Auto Prime
02-05-2017, 10:34 PM
herkyhealer130
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Lancaster, CA
Posts: 220
FS: Ohaus 10-10 Scale & RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Auto Prime
Use Ohaus 10-10 balance beam scale. Great condition. $100 shipped. Paypal gift or postal money order.
NIB RCBS Rock Chucker Supreme Auto Prime. $40 shipped. Paypal gift or postal money order.
