FS: Nosler CC, .338, 300gr.
FS: Nosler CC, .338, 300gr.
03-27-2017, 04:11 PM
redneckclimbing
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 240
FS: Nosler CC, .338, 300gr.
I have two unopened boxes of Nosler Custom Competition bullets for sale. I want to try some different bullets in my rifle so I'll cut someone a deal on these.
$60.00 and I'll ship them to you.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
