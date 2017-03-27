Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS: Nosler CC, .338, 300gr.
Unread 03-27-2017, 04:11 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2012
Posts: 240
FS: Nosler CC, .338, 300gr.
I have two unopened boxes of Nosler Custom Competition bullets for sale. I want to try some different bullets in my rifle so I'll cut someone a deal on these.

$60.00 and I'll ship them to you.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: Nosler CC, .338, 300gr.-for_sale-2.jpg   FS: Nosler CC, .338, 300gr.-for_sale-3.jpg  

