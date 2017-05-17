Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Nosler brass & ammo
05-17-2017, 08:24 PM
FS: Nosler brass & ammo
1: 28 Nosler 1x fired brass 50ct- $105 shipped
2: 26 Nosler 129gr LRAB Factory 3 boxes $55 shipped.

I will combine shipping if someone wants more than one item and lower the price on the items.
Located in Idaho prefer PayPal as a gift but will take other methods if needed.
