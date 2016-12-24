Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
12-24-2016, 05:29 PM
mspar
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: AZ
Posts: 147
FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
I have 650 new pieces of Remington brass
55.00 shipped per 100 pieces
1 Remington package of 50 pieces 30.00 shipped
shipping for 48 lower states
#
2
12-24-2016, 06:22 PM
sp260
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 82
Re: FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
I'll take 200
Do you take PayPal
Thanks Tim
#
3
12-24-2016, 06:35 PM
mspar
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: AZ
Posts: 147
Re: FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
sp260
pm sent
#
4
12-24-2016, 08:21 PM
marioq
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Posts: 1,550
Re: FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
I'll take 50
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Wts/220 Swift brass
|
6.5-284 dies
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:42 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC