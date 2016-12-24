     close
FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
Unread 12-24-2016, 05:29 PM
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: AZ
Posts: 147
FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
I have 650 new pieces of Remington brass

55.00 shipped per 100 pieces

1 Remington package of 50 pieces 30.00 shipped

shipping for 48 lower states
    Unread 12-24-2016, 06:22 PM
    Join Date: May 2009
    Posts: 82
    Re: FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
    I'll take 200
    Do you take PayPal
    Thanks Tim
    Unread 12-24-2016, 06:35 PM
    Join Date: Sep 2003
    Location: AZ
    Posts: 147
    Re: FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
    sp260

    pm sent
    Unread 12-24-2016, 08:21 PM
    Join Date: Jan 2012
    Location: DEEP south TX
    Posts: 1,550
    Re: FS: NIB Remington .260 Rem Brass
    I'll take 50
