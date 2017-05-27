FS NIB Redding Model 3BR Match Grade Powder Measure I have a brand new Redding Model 3BR match grade powder measure with match grade universal match grade rifle & match grade pistol chambers. I'm also including A NIB Redding Model RS-6 bench stand for powder measures. Everything is brand new in unopened packaging.



I'm selling because my health is going south on me. I bought a ton of brand new equipment starting late last year to reload when I retired, and now everything is upside down.



I can't provide pics due to not having software on my computer, and I don't own a smartphone. Wish I could though, I have some really top shelf equipment.



Price for Model 3BR and Model RS-6 is $170.00 firm shipped to lower 48.

Prices on the net will run about $230.00 North plus shipping.



I accept USPS money only for payment. PM me a message if interested.

Thanks for looking