FS New Hornady & lyman Reloading manuals
Unread 05-25-2017, 12:43 AM
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 29
FS New Hornady & lyman Reloading manuals
I have brand new Hornady 9th & 10th edition (Hard Cover) reloading manuals & Lyman 49th & 50th edition (Soft Cover) reloading manuals for sale. I bought these when I retired so I could start reloading, but my health won't allow me to do this. I only took the plastic off the Hornady 9th edition never read it, and the original plastic is still wrapped around the other three manuals. Sorry about no pics but I don't have the software on my pc, nor do I own a smartphone. My price for all 4 books is $50.00 firm shipped to lower 48. If you only want to cherry pick, then the individual price will be more. PM if interested
