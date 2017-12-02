Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS - New Federal 7 WSM brass
Unread 02-12-2017, 11:27 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2001
Location: Long Island, New York
Posts: 2,466
FS - New Federal 7 WSM brass
I have 227 pieces of new Federal 7 WSM brass that I don't need.
Will sell for $1.50 a piece and will ship Priority Mail for $6.
If you want them all I'll get the shipping.

If anyone is interested just drop me a PM.

Charlie
