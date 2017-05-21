Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS- New 7mm STW dies / 7mm Hornady ELD x
FS- New 7mm STW dies / 7mm Hornady ELD x
05-21-2017, 02:46 PM
switchback
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: northern new mexico
Posts: 345
FS- New 7mm STW dies / 7mm Hornady ELD x
For Sale:
New never used Redding 7MM STW Die Set
$50 shipped
2 new Boxes of Hornady 162gr. ESD X $57 shipped
USPS money order payment
PM if interested, thanks
