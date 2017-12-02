Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS NEW 300 remington SAUM brass
02-12-2017, 05:14 PM
onpoint
Platinum Member
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,057
FS NEW 300 remington SAUM brass
I have 100 NEW Remington 300 saum brass I am selling. I will take $140 shipped
I would trade for 100 new 7 LRM Brass
