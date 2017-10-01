     close
FS: Matrix .277 165 grain VLD bullets
Unread 01-10-2017, 09:30 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 494
FS: Matrix .277 165 grain VLD bullets
I have a sealed box of 100 count of the Matrix .277, 165 grain VLD bullets for sale plus a partial box of 15 count bullets. I will sell the lot for $65 shipped to your door.
    Unread 01-10-2017, 09:49 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: branson, mo
    Posts: 58
    Re: FS: Matrix .277 165 grain VLD bullets
    I will take these pm sent
    Unread 01-10-2017, 10:12 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Aug 2013
    Location: lebanon oregon
    Posts: 65
    Re: FS: Matrix .277 165 grain VLD bullets
    If it dont work out i will take them
    Unread 01-10-2017, 10:26 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2005
    Posts: 494
    Re: FS: Matrix .277 165 grain VLD bullets
    Sold to arkrunner.
