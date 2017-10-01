Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
01-10-2017, 09:30 PM
jedlowe
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 494
FS: Matrix .277 165 grain VLD bullets
I have a sealed box of 100 count of the Matrix .277, 165 grain VLD bullets for sale plus a partial box of 15 count bullets. I will sell the lot for $65 shipped to your door.
01-10-2017, 09:49 PM
arkrunner
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: branson, mo
Posts: 58
Re: FS: Matrix .277 165 grain VLD bullets
I will take these pm sent
01-10-2017, 10:12 PM
westcoasthunter
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: lebanon oregon
Posts: 65
Re: FS: Matrix .277 165 grain VLD bullets
If it dont work out i will take them
01-10-2017, 10:26 PM
jedlowe
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2005
Posts: 494
Re: FS: Matrix .277 165 grain VLD bullets
Sold to arkrunner.
