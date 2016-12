FS: LC 300blkout Brass 1000 pieces of 300 blackout brass. They are all LC headstamp. Brass is once shot, trimmed on a Dillion RT1500, sized, trimmed to 1.358 +/- .003 w/ Giruad trimmer, stainless steel tumbled and swaged with the Dillon SS 600 and finally polished in corncob. Asking price is $140 shipped via USPS flat rate box. Payment via Paypal or USPS money order. Posted on other sites, sold to first "I'll take it" or PM timestamp.





