FS Last of my NIB Redding Equipment This is the last of my brand new Redding reloading equipment:



1 35000 Versa Pro-Pak reloaders kit. Kit contains everything

you need to start reloading except press & dies. Price $300.00 shipped



1 model 3BR match grade powder measure w/universal match grade rifle

and match grade pistol chambers. Price $125.00 shipped



1 model 2400 case trimmer w/micrometer. Price $110.00 shipped.



2 model RS-6 bench stands for powder measures. Price $50.00 both shipped



1 Lee model 90045 "C" style single stage press. Entry level press is good

for deprimming and bullet seating. Price is $32.00 shipped



I want to thank this site and the people who bought from me in the past.



I accept USPS money order only, and not interested in any trades