FS Last of my NIB Redding Equipment
Unread 06-01-2017, 06:11 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 42
FS Last of my NIB Redding Equipment
This is the last of my brand new Redding reloading equipment:

1 35000 Versa Pro-Pak reloaders kit. Kit contains everything
you need to start reloading except press & dies. Price $300.00 shipped

1 model 3BR match grade powder measure w/universal match grade rifle
and match grade pistol chambers. Price $125.00 shipped

1 model 2400 case trimmer w/micrometer. Price $110.00 shipped.

2 model RS-6 bench stands for powder measures. Price $50.00 both shipped

1 Lee model 90045 "C" style single stage press. Entry level press is good
for deprimming and bullet seating. Price is $32.00 shipped

I want to thank this site and the people who bought from me in the past.

I accept USPS money order only, and not interested in any trades
