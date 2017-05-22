FS Franklin Arsenal Platinum Series Portable Reloading Table If you are just starting out wanting to reload but live in an apartment or just don't have the space then this Franklin Arsenal Portable reloading table might be for you. This table has 2 metal ends that fold down when not in use and the middle section is made out of wood so you can mount a press, or powder measure. Tables height can be adjusted form 28.5" to 45" to allow reloading sitting or standing. The tables width adjustable from 13" x 12" to 39" x 12". Folds completely to fit in closet or under a bed. 2 plastic storage bins come with it. I bolted a Lee #90045 single stage press to it but never used it. Just sits in my storage shed. If interested you can have the press. The press would be good for decapping. I wish I had pictures to show but I don't have software nor do I own a smartphone. This table is sturdy and weighs 30#'s. Price is $125.00 shipped to lower 48 and I am including the Lee #90045 press in the price. Press accepts standard dies and standard shell holders. I accept USPS money order. Contact if interested or call 910-420-2948