Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page FS: FGMM 308 Win Brass - Once Fired
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: FGMM 308 Win Brass - Once Fired
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-08-2017, 08:11 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Lancaster, CA
Posts: 325
FS: FGMM 308 Win Brass - Once Fired
100 pieces of once fired FGMM 308 Win brass. All pieces are from the same lot number. Brass has not been re-sized but has been de-capped, primer pockets uniformed and cleaned in my ultrasonic cleaner.

$35 shipped. PayPal gift or postal money order.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS: FGMM 308 Win Brass - Once Fired-img_8596.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS: Case Prep Tools | 6.5 and 7MM bullets FS »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:31 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC