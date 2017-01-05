Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS FEDERAL HEAVYWEIGHT 12ga
05-01-2017, 04:00 PM
Cricket
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 124
FS FEDERAL HEAVYWEIGHT 12ga
I have 3 boxes of 10 =30 rounds of federal 12ga 1 7/8oz #7 shot 3.5"mag 55$ a box tyd or 3 boxes 150$ tyd
Also 4 boxes of 10=40rounds federal heavyweight 12ga3.5"mag 1-7/8oz #6 shot 55$a box tyd or 4 boxes 200$ tyd pm me please
