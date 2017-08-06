Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS: Case Prep Tools
Unread 06-08-2017, 08:09 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Lancaster, CA
Posts: 325
FS: Case Prep Tools
I have some case prep tools that I don't use anymore. I'm selling it all as a package. All of these pieces would cost $83.43 new + shipping from Sinclair Int. which is where I ordered it all from. I'm asking $65 shipped. PayPal gift or postal money order.

- Hornady large primer pocket reamer with 8-32 male threads, 749-012-879, like new
- RCBS large primer pocket brush with 8-32 male threads, 749-000-768, like new
- Sinclair case neck brush power screwdriver adapter, 749-009-256, like new
- Sinclair 6.5mm thru 30 cal. case neck brush, 749-011-490, good condition
- Sinclair brush/accessory handle with 8-32 female threads, 749-000-446, excellent condition
- Forster deburring tool, 749-002-482, excellent condition
- Forster DBT base with hand crank, 749-003-702, like new
