FS: Case Prep Tools I have some case prep tools that I don't use anymore. I'm selling it all as a package. All of these pieces would cost $83.43 new + shipping from Sinclair Int. which is where I ordered it all from. I'm asking $65 shipped. PayPal gift or postal money order.



- Hornady large primer pocket reamer with 8-32 male threads, 749-012-879, like new

- RCBS large primer pocket brush with 8-32 male threads, 749-000-768, like new

- Sinclair case neck brush power screwdriver adapter, 749-009-256, like new

- Sinclair 6.5mm thru 30 cal. case neck brush, 749-011-490, good condition

- Sinclair brush/accessory handle with 8-32 female threads, 749-000-446, excellent condition

- Forster deburring tool, 749-002-482, excellent condition

- Forster DBT base with hand crank, 749-003-702, like new Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger