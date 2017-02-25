FS Bunch of bullets 30cal, 6mm and 22cal I am selling a bunch of bullets from a estate of my dads buddy. I would like to sell in larger lots to make it easier to ship.

Lot#1 $115 shipped SOLD



Lot#2 $115 shipped SOLD



Lot#3 $75 shipped







Nosler partition LOT 1

2 boxes of 150gr

1 box 0f 150 spritzers

2 boxes of 180 gr plus 9 bullets

1 box of 165 gr



Nosler ballistic tips/sierra 30cal Lot 2

1 box of 125gr plus 12 bullets

2 boxes of 165gr plus 18 bullets

93 150gr

62 180gr

15 165gr solid base

1 box of 60 bullets 168gr international

1 box of 63 bullets 168gr international

1 box of 40 180gr matchkings

1 box 0f 18 165gr spritzer BT



Sierra/Remington 6mm/22cal LOT #3

1 box of 85gr plus 62 bullets

1box of Remington 80gr match plus 32 bullet

3 boxes of 55gr semi point Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



