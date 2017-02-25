Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS Bunch of bullets 30cal, 6mm and 22cal
Unread 02-25-2017, 05:09 PM
FS Bunch of bullets 30cal, 6mm and 22cal
I am selling a bunch of bullets from a estate of my dads buddy. I would like to sell in larger lots to make it easier to ship.
Lot#1 $115 shipped SOLD

Lot#2 $115 shipped SOLD

Lot#3 $75 shipped



Nosler partition LOT 1
2 boxes of 150gr
1 box 0f 150 spritzers
2 boxes of 180 gr plus 9 bullets
1 box of 165 gr

Nosler ballistic tips/sierra 30cal Lot 2
1 box of 125gr plus 12 bullets
2 boxes of 165gr plus 18 bullets
93 150gr
62 180gr
15 165gr solid base
1 box of 60 bullets 168gr international
1 box of 63 bullets 168gr international
1 box of 40 180gr matchkings
1 box 0f 18 165gr spritzer BT

Sierra/Remington 6mm/22cal LOT #3
1 box of 85gr plus 62 bullets
1box of Remington 80gr match plus 32 bullet
3 boxes of 55gr semi point
