FS: Bulk 308 brass and 22-250





1. 554 pieces of mixed 308 brass. This is not picked up range brass, just mixed brass I've accumulated over the years.



191 - PPU

103 - LC

86 - BHA Match

84 - Perfecta

90 - Hornady Match / HSM / Browning / Frontier / HPR / PMC



--- 554 total pieces ---



$66 shipped in USPS flat rate.













2. 22-250, I have 36 pieces of Winchester 1xfired brass and 44 pieces of FC 1xfired brass.



Total 80 pieces... I'll take $20 shipped







All brass listed below is 1xfired.1. 554 pieces of mixed 308 brass. This is not picked up range brass, just mixed brass I've accumulated over the years.191 - PPU103 - LC86 - BHA Match84 - Perfecta90 - Hornady Match / HSM / Browning / Frontier / HPR / PMC--- 554 total pieces ---$66 shipped in USPS flat rate.2. 22-250, I have 36 pieces of Winchester 1xfired brass and 44 pieces of FC 1xfired brass.Total 80 pieces... I'll take $20 shipped