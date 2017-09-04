Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS Berger & Nosler .308 LR bullets
FS Berger & Nosler .308 LR bullets
04-09-2017, 10:50 AM
Guinness
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: North Dakota
Posts: 32
FS Berger & Nosler .308 LR bullets
1 - 100 count Berger 210 grain Hunting VLD. Opened but unused. $45 TYD
1 - 100 count Nosler 210 grain Long Range Accubond. Opened and one or two bullets used for measuring CBTO. All 100 bullets in package. $49 TYD
$90 TYD if purchased together.
Thanks for your interest.
