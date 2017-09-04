FS Berger & Nosler .308 LR bullets 1 - 100 count Berger 210 grain Hunting VLD. Opened but unused. $45 TYD



1 - 100 count Nosler 210 grain Long Range Accubond. Opened and one or two bullets used for measuring CBTO. All 100 bullets in package. $49 TYD



$90 TYD if purchased together.



Thanks for your interest.



G