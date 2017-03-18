Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page FS Berger 7mm 168 grain VLD's
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS Berger 7mm 168 grain VLD's
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-18-2017, 10:12 AM
alf alf is offline
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: S. W. Wisconsin
Posts: 719
FS Berger 7mm 168 grain VLD's
FOR SALE:

Berger Orange Box 7mm 168 grain Hunting VLD's

One full box of 100 bullets

Second box of 95 bullets, moly plated

195 total count

$77.00 shipped priority mail in the US only.

Cash, postal money order, or PP (F&F only)
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« FS Berger 7mm 180 Hybrids | RCBS 505 Scale »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:17 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC