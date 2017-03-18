Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
FS Berger 7mm 168 grain VLD's
FS Berger 7mm 168 grain VLD's
03-18-2017, 10:12 AM
alf
Gold Member
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: S. W. Wisconsin
Posts: 719
FS Berger 7mm 168 grain VLD's
FOR SALE:
Berger Orange Box 7mm 168 grain Hunting VLD's
One full box of 100 bullets
Second box of 95 bullets, moly plated
195 total count
$77.00 shipped priority mail in the US only.
Cash, postal money order, or PP (F&F only)
