Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
FS: Berger .338 300grn Elite Hunter bullets
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS: Berger .338 300grn Elite Hunter bullets
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-25-2017, 05:15 PM
TimeOnTarget
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2011
Posts: 192
FS: Berger .338 300grn Elite Hunter bullets
I have for sale 661 Bergers for sale. .338 300grn Elite Hunters. All the same Lot #.
I'd like to sell them all together.
I'd like 465.00 shipped for them all.
Paypal as a gift or USPS MO.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Last edited by TimeOnTarget; 03-25-2017 at
07:33 PM
.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
300 Norma & 338 Lapua dies
|
WTB - 6.5x284 lapua brass
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:17 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC