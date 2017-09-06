Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: Benchsource Annealer
FS: Benchsource Annealer
06-09-2017, 11:57 AM
parshal
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2002
Posts: 251
FS: Benchsource Annealer
Like new. I've used it a couple times. Absolutely nothing wrong with it.
$425 shipped. PayPal as a gift or buyer pays the fee.
