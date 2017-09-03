Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS 87gr. Vmax
Unread 03-09-2017, 06:38 PM
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 217
FS 87gr. Vmax
I have 649pcs. of Hornady 87gr. Vmax bullets for sale.

$130 shipped. USPS MO or check. NO PAYPAL
Unread 03-09-2017, 08:17 PM
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 217
Re: FS 87gr. Vmax
SPF>>>
