FS: 7mm WSM brass
Unread 03-06-2017, 10:36 PM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 37
FS: 7mm WSM brass
For sale brand new 7mm WSM brass. Still in sealed bags.
Decided to go a different route. $70 per 50 shipped
Unread 03-06-2017, 11:26 PM
Join Date: Jul 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 7,077
Re: FS: 7mm WSM brass
For sale brand new 7mm WSM brass. Still in sealed bags.
Decided to go a different route. $70 per 50 shipped

What brand are they ? I am interested.

J E CUSTOM
Unread 03-07-2017, 12:15 AM
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 37
Re: FS: 7mm WSM brass
Winchester brand
