03-06-2017, 10:36 PM
bigd 7378
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 37
FS: 7mm WSM brass
For sale brand new 7mm WSM brass. Still in sealed bags.
Decided to go a different route. $70 per 50 shipped
03-06-2017, 11:26 PM
J E Custom
Join Date: Jul 2004
Location: Texas
Posts: 7,077
Re: FS: 7mm WSM brass
bigd 7378
For sale brand new 7mm WSM brass. Still in sealed bags.
Decided to go a different route. $70 per 50 shipped
What brand are they ? I am interested.
J E CUSTOM
03-07-2017, 12:15 AM
bigd 7378
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 37
Re: FS: 7mm WSM brass
Winchester brand
«
WTB 375 RUM Brass
|
ISO: 300saum dies.
»
02:45 AM
