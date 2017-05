FS: 7mm RCBS Comp seater, Trim die, Wilson casr gage

Reloading tools for 7mm Rem Mag, as new condition



Midway list prices:



* RCBS Competition Seater Die $72.99

pn: 37638



* RCBS Trim Die $35.99

pn:13665



* Wilson Adjustable Cartridge Case Gage $33.99

pn:CGA-7RMM





Not interested in trades, thanks



Payment by money order or check, no PayPal



$110 shipped for al l



Thanks for looking



wstetson

__________________

"Freedom is the sure possession of those who have the courage to defend it" - Pericles