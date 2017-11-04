Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: 7mm 168gr SMKs
04-11-2017, 09:44 PM
herkyhealer130
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: Lancaster, CA
Posts: 300
FS: 7mm 168gr SMKs
For sale 7mm 168gr SMKs. There's 70 in the box and 492 in the bag. Total of 562 bullets for $150 shipped. PayPal gift or postal money order.
