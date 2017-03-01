Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: 7lb vihtavuori 20N29
FS: 7lb vihtavuori 20N29
01-03-2017, 01:31 PM
AZHAMILL
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Tucson,Arizona
Posts: 11
FS: 7lb vihtavuori 20N29
I'm selling a 8lb jug of 20n29 for my dad.
He only used 3570gn of powder over 7lb left
Opened in September 2016
Paid $273.00
Asking $200.00
DM or call
520-449-0777
