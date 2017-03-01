     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page FS: 7lb vihtavuori 20N29
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: 7lb vihtavuori 20N29
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-03-2017, 01:31 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Tucson,Arizona
Posts: 11
FS: 7lb vihtavuori 20N29
I'm selling a 8lb jug of 20n29 for my dad.
He only used 3570gn of powder over 7lb left
Opened in September 2016
Paid $273.00
Asking $200.00

DM or call
520-449-0777
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 6.5-284 dies | FS: 7RUM brass »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:05 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC