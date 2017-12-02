Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
FS: 7 RUM brass
02-12-2017, 04:29 PM
bigd 7378
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 31
FS: 7 RUM brass
200 pcs of brand new 7mm RUM brass. Remington headstamp.
All 200 pcs have been annealed
$250 shipped
02-12-2017, 05:57 PM
ultraedge
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: central Georgia
Posts: 403
Re: FS: 7 RUM brass
I will take them. Please send payment info or contact me by phone. Gary Campbell 478-957-5213
02-12-2017, 06:44 PM
bigd 7378
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 31
Re: FS: 7 RUM brass
sent
