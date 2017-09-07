FS 7 Mag Brass,Neck Die, ELDX Need to move some 7mm Rem Mag stuff.

- 5 Boxes 100ea, 162 GR Hornady ELDX $30 ea shipped

-Redding Neck Die $ 35.00 shipped

-Brass $ 60.00 shipped for all.

About 40 winchester

Around 70 Hornady

OBO. And cross posted =) Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







