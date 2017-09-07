Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS 7 Mag Brass,Neck Die, ELDX
Unread 07-09-2017, 05:54 PM
FS 7 Mag Brass,Neck Die, ELDX
Need to move some 7mm Rem Mag stuff.
- 5 Boxes 100ea, 162 GR Hornady ELDX $30 ea shipped
-Redding Neck Die $ 35.00 shipped
-Brass $ 60.00 shipped for all.
About 40 winchester
Around 70 Hornady
OBO. And cross posted =)
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS 7 Mag Brass,Neck Die, ELDX-20170709_133706.jpg   FS 7 Mag Brass,Neck Die, ELDX-20170709_160154.jpg  

FS 7 Mag Brass,Neck Die, ELDX-20170709_160200.jpg   FS 7 Mag Brass,Neck Die, ELDX-20170709_160605.jpg  

