Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page FS: 6mm Remington Cases
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS: 6mm Remington Cases
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-16-2017, 01:10 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 8
FS: 6mm Remington Cases
I have forty-nine 6mm Remington cases (Remington brand).

21 look to be unfired
28 are once fired.


Will sell all for $30 delivered.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-16-2017, 01:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 140
Re: FS: 6mm Remington Cases
I will take them.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-16-2017, 01:51 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 140
Re: FS: 6mm Remington Cases
P/M sent.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« **SOLD** FS: 30-30 Bullets | H4350 in stock »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:15 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC