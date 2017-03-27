Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS 6.5mm hybrid 140 grain
FS 6.5mm hybrid 140 grain
03-27-2017, 07:02 AM
scantling
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 24
FS 6.5mm hybrid 140 grain
Partial box of 50 Hybrid Target 15.00 plus shipping
