FS: 6.5 x 300 Weatherby FL die set RCBS

Like the title says, one new set of RCBS, Group D, 6.5mm X .300 Weatherby full length die set, factory sealed. $80 shipped to USA address only. PayPal add 3% please.

__________________

"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program