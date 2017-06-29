Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
FS: 45acp bullets
FS: 45acp bullets
06-29-2017, 08:36 PM
kbox
Junior Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 7
FS: 45acp bullets
1- 230gr FMJ 152 pieces
2- 200gr SWC 112 pieces sized .451
3- 230gr Roundnose 30 pieces
4- 220gr SWC 94 pieces sized .452
5- 200 gr SWC 569 pieces
6- 230gr Roundnose 16 pieces
7- 200 gr XTP 4 pieces
8- 200 gr JHP 5 pieces
$75 shipped
