FS: 45acp bullets
Unread 06-29-2017, 08:36 PM
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Alabama
Posts: 7
FS: 45acp bullets
1- 230gr FMJ 152 pieces
2- 200gr SWC 112 pieces sized .451
3- 230gr Roundnose 30 pieces
4- 220gr SWC 94 pieces sized .452
5- 200 gr SWC 569 pieces
6- 230gr Roundnose 16 pieces
7- 200 gr XTP 4 pieces
8- 200 gr JHP 5 pieces

$75 shipped
FS: 45acp bullets-20170629_201355.jpg  
