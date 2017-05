FS 34 Once Fired Hornady 6.5 Creedmoor Brass I have 34 once fired Hornady factory brass in 6.5 Creedmoor. They are in original factory ammo boxes, packed in a shipping box and ready to ship to whomever buys them.



Price $20.00 firm shipped to lower 48.



I accept USPS money order or good check only ( will hold until check clears). Any other form of MO or other form of payment will be returned.



Contact me by PM if interested.