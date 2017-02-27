Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


FS 338 RUM brass New and 1xfired
  #1  
Unread 02-27-2017, 08:40 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,085
FS 338 RUM brass New and 1xfired
I have some 338 RUM brass that I am going to sell. Prices include shipping. I can do Paypal as a gift or +4%

4 bags of 50pcs new Remington 338 rum $80 a bag all 4 bags $250 Shipped

one bag of 73 of new brass for 338 RUM 57 once fired Nickel pieces $150 shipped
FS 338 RUM brass New and 1xfired-img_3011.jpg   FS 338 RUM brass New and 1xfired-img_3012.jpg  

  #2  
Unread 02-27-2017, 10:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2006
Posts: 412
Re: FS 338 RUM brass New and 1xfired
Pm sent
  #3  
Unread 02-28-2017, 12:07 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Northeast Oregon
Posts: 88
Re: FS 338 RUM brass New and 1xfired
Sent a pm
  #4  
Unread 02-28-2017, 12:48 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 92
Re: FS 338 RUM brass New and 1xfired
Pm sent
